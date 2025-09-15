Drake Demands Inspector Adin Ross Track Down ‘Iceman’ Music Leaker

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake and the long-awaited Iceman, his ninth full-length studio album, suffered a blow recently after streamers leaked an unreleased song—causing the 6 God to call Adin Ross to find out what happened.

HipHopDX notes that somehow two streamers known as Bagwork got their hands on a track from the album and played the song to their fans.

A heated Drake then called Ross, to find out who these less popular streamers were and how they got the song. The Canadian rapper can be heard on Ross’ stream saying, “No, I just asked you who they are. What the f*ck?”

Ross, figuring this could be his chance, asked Drake if he, too, could have the song that the other streamers played, to which Drake angrily replied: “I don’t even know what the f*ck you guys are talking about.”

HipHopDX notes that Drake has been dropping songs recently as a part of a rollout for Iceman, which is set to be released sometime before the end of 2026. Drake has also been hosting his own Iceman streams in which he’s been previewing songs from the album.

Because the beef will never be over, Drake took (second hand) shots at Kendrick Lamar’s “Money Trees” on his song “Dog House” in which guest star Yeat raps, “F*ck a money tree, I’m a cash cow / If I ain’t give a f*ck then, I don’t give a f*ck now.”

Drake recently made news when he announced that his muse was the very married WWE superstar Rhea Ripley. During an appearance on Bobbi Althoff’s Not This Again podcast, Drake admitted that he was inspired by the former women’s champion.

He said: “She’s a wrestler, she’s like my muse.”

Drake did acknowledge that the love was, in fact, one-sided: “But she’s… I’m the opposite of everything that she likes.”