Subscribe
Music

Redman ft. Faith Evans, Kid Capri “Hoodstar” + | Daily Visuals 9.16.25

Redman ft. Faith Evans & Kid Capri “Hoodstar,” Mya “Face To Face” & More | Daily Visuals 9.16.25

Redman, Faith and Kid Capri turn up in an unlikely spot and Mya shows that age ain't nothing but a number when you're forever young. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Redman "Muddy Waters Too" European Tour
Source: Richard Bord / Getty

Redman’s been one of the Hip-Hop’s game’s immortals as for more than 30 years the man has proven that regardless of the decade or generation, his pen remains as sharp as they come and now in his 50’s, Reggie Nobel is showing and proving he’s still got a lot of flammable gas left in the tank.

Linking up with fellow OG’s Faith Evans and the legendary Kid Capri for the visuals to “Hoodstar,” Redman and company throw a party (at a truck yard?!) and get things lit with peoples of all ages and background to remind everone that Hip-Hop brings together any and everyone that’s looking to have a good time.

Speaking of OG’s, Mya continues to make her comeback tour and for her clip to “Face To Face,” the 45-year-old songstress stuns in various outfits while a couple goes through the marriage motions in the background. Weird backdrop for her as she seduces viewers, but we’ll take it.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Loe Shimmy and Don Toliver, and more.

REDMAN FT. FAITH EVANS & KID CAPRI – “HOODSTAR”

MYA – “FACE TO FACE”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “SHARK”

LOE SHIMMY & DON TOLIVER – “3AM”

OLAMIDE – “LUVALUVAH”

WYNNE – “YEAH WYNNE”

JAY BEEZY FT. SLEEPY HOLLOW – “SUNDAY MORNIN”

HURRICANE WISDOM – “POWERHOUSE”

Related Tags

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

SSENSE

Ssense Avoids Company Sale With Approved $40M Restructuring Plan

Cassius Life
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Two

Oh! Cardi B Claims Up-And-Coming Female Artists She’s Given Advice To Have Turned Around & 'F***ed My Man'

Bossip
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

Cassius Life
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip
Trending Stories
US-POLITICS-RELIGION-OBAMA
11 Items
white supremacist

Sermon Rebuking Charlie Kirk’s “Hero” Status Goes Viral

President Trump Attends Pentagon Ceremony On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11
10 Items
Politics

No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office

Dame Dash on The Breakfast Club 2
9 Items
Celebrity

7 Things We Learned From Dame Dash On ‘The Breakfast Club’

US-POLITICS-HOMICIDE-MASS-MEDIA-CRIME
15 Items
News

Charlie Kirk Shooter Identified As White Utah Man Tyler Robinson

Birdman Beats 1 Interview
News

DJ Akademiks Reveals Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour, “I’m Here So He Don’t F*ck Up The Money”

Bill Tompkins Adrien Broner Archive
10 Items
News

Adrien Broner Kicked Off Cam’ron’s It Is What It Is Podcast For Creeping On Stat Baby With Boyfriend Present

White House Coverage
9 Items
Politics

Phony Stark AKA Elon Musk Accuses New York Times of “Anti-Whiteness,” Wants To Know Why The B In Black Is Capitalized

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
10 Items
beyonce

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close