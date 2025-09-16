Redman ft. Faith Evans & Kid Capri “Hoodstar,” Mya “Face To Face” & More | Daily Visuals 9.16.25

Source: Richard Bord / Getty

Redman’s been one of the Hip-Hop’s game’s immortals as for more than 30 years the man has proven that regardless of the decade or generation, his pen remains as sharp as they come and now in his 50’s, Reggie Nobel is showing and proving he’s still got a lot of flammable gas left in the tank.

Linking up with fellow OG’s Faith Evans and the legendary Kid Capri for the visuals to “Hoodstar,” Redman and company throw a party (at a truck yard?!) and get things lit with peoples of all ages and background to remind everone that Hip-Hop brings together any and everyone that’s looking to have a good time.

Speaking of OG’s, Mya continues to make her comeback tour and for her clip to “Face To Face,” the 45-year-old songstress stuns in various outfits while a couple goes through the marriage motions in the background. Weird backdrop for her as she seduces viewers, but we’ll take it.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Loe Shimmy and Don Toliver, and more.

REDMAN FT. FAITH EVANS & KID CAPRI – “HOODSTAR”

MYA – “FACE TO FACE”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “SHARK”

LOE SHIMMY & DON TOLIVER – “3AM”

OLAMIDE – “LUVALUVAH”

WYNNE – “YEAH WYNNE”

JAY BEEZY FT. SLEEPY HOLLOW – “SUNDAY MORNIN”

HURRICANE WISDOM – “POWERHOUSE”