Lil Nas X Enters Rehab Facility After Arrest

Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angels in August after he was encountered on the street naked and wearing nothing more than boots.

Published on September 16, 2025

Lil Nas X alarmed his supporters after reports went wide that he was arrested in Los Angeles last month in a state of undress. The “Old Town Road” artist is now set to enter an inpatient treatment program, although it was not disclosed what he’s seeking care for.

TMZ reports that Lil Nas X, 26, had his legal team represent him in court on Monday (September 16) to request his transfer to a treatment facility outside of California. The judge granted the modifications to the arrest for X, whose real name is Montero Hill, which will allow him to get the help he needs. X’s father says that the trappings and weight of fame have put undue pressure on his son.

According to X’s defense attorney, the goal is to get him back on track and to surround him with optimal care during this difficult process. X is facing three felony counts of battery causing injury to a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest.

Lil Nas X has a court date set for November 18.

Photo: Getty

