Druski Dons Whiteface In New “Proud American” Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

Published on September 4, 2025

Druski White Face

Source: Instagram / Druski

Druski has done it again. The internet comedian dons whiteface in a new skit that even some white folks had to admit was pretty damn accurate.

For his latest skit, everyone’s favorite internet comedian went the patriotic route and decided to cosplay as a white man who “is just proud to be an American,” basically making fun of “rednecks” who love NASCAR.

Whoever did Druski’s hair and makeup for the skit deserves some award recognition because he is honestly almost unrecognizable as a faux caucasian man in the video.

Donning whiteface, from almost head to toe, including sunburn, beard, mullet, cowboy hat, and denim overalls, Druski went undercover as a “proud American white man” at a recent NASCAR event. Keeping it real, we are amazed the professional car racing league even was with the sh*ts.

Clearly doing his homework on how they act, Druski throws back some beers with some white NASCAR fans, shares a cigarette with an old white woman, and spits at the feet of two Black men.

Just like his first skit that saw him dressed as that “whiteboy that’s accepted by the hood,” Druski’s latest gem has everyone in stitches and, of course, some white folks BIG MAD.

“White face is way funnier than black face cause how tf did they make him sun burn,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote in response to the skit. 

Another user wrote, “He could infiltrate the kkk if he wanted.”

Then there was the hate with one person writing on X, “If white-face is 100% acceptable, then black-face is 100% acceptable.”

Newsflash, Blackface is definitely not acceptable, EVER.

Druski got another one. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

druski
