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Yeat Speaks On His Friendship With Drake & New Double Album

Yeat Speaks On His Friendship With Drake & New Double Album

For the first time in five years, Yeat sat down for an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe as he prepares to release his new double album.

Published on March 26, 2026
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For the first time in five years, Yeat sat down for an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe as he prepares to release his new double album.

The new project, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love), Yeat says that it will set the tone for his musical path.

“The album is gonna set the tone for the rest of my career,” he said. “It’s gonna light the way for a lot of people. A lot of my fans, especially. I feel like it’s just gonna be a new precedent for like, where my music is gonna be. It’s a new tone-setter.”

Later in the convo, Yeat discussed his friendship with Drake, who he says gave him an “eye-opening perspective” on how to navigate the business. “To see what kind of operation it takes was eye opening when you see that, it puts it in perspective how big this really gets.”

He also spoke highly of NBA Youngboy, who contributed a verse on the track, “Face the Flame.” “Me and Top been cool for a long time,” Yeat says. “I love Top. He’s just like another case of a person that’s just like, he’s so real.”

Yeat also spoke on whether or not he considers himself a leader in todays Hip-Hop scene:

“I don’t even want to be a leader. I feel likeI could be because of other people views and opinons, but I think I’m a leader in ways like, I never gave a f*ck what people think about me or what could be the outcome.”

ADL is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 27.

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