Coi Leray Says She Regrets Putting Trippie Redd On Blast For Cheating

Coi Leray recently admitted she wishes she never went public about Trippie Redd cheating on her while she was pregnant.

Published on September 16, 2025

Coi Leray recently admitted she wishes she never went public about Trippie Redd cheating on her while she was pregnant.

Back in January, during an interview with Justin Laboy, she talked about how hurt she was and how her close friends and family helped her through it. Now, she’s looking back and feels like maybe she should have kept it to herself.

She spoke about the situation in one of her new songs called “Keep It.” In the lyrics, she raps, “You just want some pu**y therapy, you went from her to her for a remedy, said I was your home, you still for the streets, now you all alone, thought I’d never leave.” The song shows how betrayed and broken she felt. She also said she and Trippie aren’t friends, but they are working on co-parenting. Her main focus is their child.

Even though they’re not together anymore, Trippie has mentioned Coi in his music before. After they broke up in 2019, which was their first breakup, he released an album called “A Love Letter To You 4,” and the intro song was named *“Leray.”* In it, he took shots at her, saying things like, “When you got with me you were a genius, now you have to live life as an idiot.”

Coi also shared that she’s single right now, but there’s someone she likes. It’s clear she’s trying to move on and focus on the future, even though the past still comes up in her music. It’s not easy going through something like that in the public eye, but she’s handling it the best way she can.

