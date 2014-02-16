Drake, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz Attend Trukfit NBA All-Star Event [PHOTOS]

Talent Resources Sports made the most of NBA All-Star Weekend being in New Orleans as they nabbed Lil Wayne and Trukfit to help host a gigantic party with the help of 1OAK.

The event went down this past Valentine’s Day at Jax’s Brewery located in NOLA’s French Quarter. There was no time for lonely hearts to convene as plenty of stars–basketball and rap–were in the building to appease groupies and fans alike.

Drake swooped through with his OVO crew and caught up with Weezy shortly after he made the grand announcement on the due date for Wayne’s fifth Carter baby. Ditto for 2 Chainz.

NBA ballers James Harden, John Wall and Joakim Noah–who was doing his best Lawrence of Arabia impression–were also spotted doing it real big.

Mick Boogie held down the DJ honors and whatever he was spinning made the girls get loose as a couple of them started to make out with no regard for the flashing cameras.

Most likely blame it on the alcohol. Check out the party pics in the gallery.

