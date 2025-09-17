Cardi B Confirms She Is Pregnant

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

In news that will surprise no one who has been paying attention, Cardi B is pregnant. On Wednesday morning (Sept. 17), the Bronx rapper confirmed she was expecting a child with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Cardi was being interviewed on CBS Mornings by Gayle King when she dropped the news.

When King asked the “I Like It” rapper if she had anything to share “with the class” about the rumors, she said, “Well yes, I am. I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.”

And there you have it.

Cardi is in the midst of promoting her forthcoming new album, Am I The Drama? She is also set to go on the Little Miss Drama Tour to support the project in 2026.

It goes without saying that social media is excited for Bardi. This will be her fourth child (her three prior are with estranged husband Offset) and first with Diggs

This story is developing.