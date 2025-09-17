Subscribe
News

The Wave Coming Home: Max B Confirms His Prison Release Month

Max B has confirmed he’s getting out of prison on November 9th.

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Max B
Source: YouTube screen cap / Youtube

Max B has confirmed he’s getting out of prison on November 9th.

The news was shared on his Instagram, where a post showed a letter from the New Jersey State Parole Board. The letter, sent in August, says that New York has accepted his parole plan. The post’s caption read, “The Wave touches down November 9. The countdown begins.” After he gets out, Max B will be on probation for five years.

While in prison, Max B says he’s had time to think and change. One big change is that he’s ready to end his long beef with fellow rapper Jim Jones. “Jim said a bunch of hard stuff about me. We all say stuff, it’s all good. It’s love now,” he said. “I want to start over. I’m a new man. I’m married, I have four kids.” He also said he’s focused on making money and enjoying the rest of his life.

Max B’s legal troubles started back in 2009, when he was convicted of murder and armed robbery and sentenced to 75 years in prison. But in 2016, a judge threw out that sentence because of problems with his legal team. Max then agreed to a 20-year plea deal for aggravated manslaughter and got credit for time served. Now, after all these years, he’s finally set to be released.

Fans are excited to see what Max B does next. With a new mindset and plans to get back to business, the rapper says he’s ready to leave the past behind and start a better life.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

SSENSE

Ssense Avoids Company Sale With Approved $40M Restructuring Plan

Cassius Life
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Two

Oh! Cardi B Claims Up-And-Coming Female Artists She’s Given Advice To Have Turned Around & 'F***ed My Man'

Bossip
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

Cassius Life
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip
Trending Stories
President Trump Attends Pentagon Ceremony On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11
10 Items
Politics

No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office

US-POLITICS-RELIGION-OBAMA
11 Items
white supremacist

Sermon Rebuking Charlie Kirk’s “Hero” Status Goes Viral

Dame Dash on The Breakfast Club 2
9 Items
Celebrity

7 Things We Learned From Dame Dash On ‘The Breakfast Club’

US-POLITICS-HOMICIDE-MASS-MEDIA-CRIME
15 Items
News

Charlie Kirk Shooter Identified As White Utah Man Tyler Robinson

Birdman Beats 1 Interview
News

DJ Akademiks Reveals Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour, “I’m Here So He Don’t F*ck Up The Money”

White House Coverage
9 Items
Politics

Phony Stark AKA Elon Musk Accuses New York Times of “Anti-Whiteness,” Wants To Know Why The B In Black Is Capitalized

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
10 Items
beyonce

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Real American Freestyle League Visits "Fox & Friends"
16 Items
News

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes For Suggesting “Involuntary Lethal Injections” For Unhoused Individuals, X Asks Why Does He Still Have A Job?

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close