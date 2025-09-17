Subscribe
Nike Sues Don C & RSVP Gallery For $190K

Nike Sues Don C & RSVP Gallery For $190K

Now that the kids are back at school, Nike's team of lawyers have some time to spare...

Published on September 17, 2025

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2019-2020 : Day Two
Source: Matthew Sperzel / Getty

Nike’s legal team must be bored these days. The Swoosh has now resorted to suing former collaborators, such as CLOT’s founder Edison Chen, earlier this year, and now Don C has found himself in the crosshairs of a law group that just doesn’t miss.

According to Sneaker Legal on X, Nike has slapped Donald Crawley Jr. (Don C) and RSVP Gallery with a breach of contract lawsuit alleging that they’re owed $190,191.95 in unpaid royalties from Nike products provided by the brand. While this is basically chicken feed to a conglomerate like Nike, over the last few years the brand has proven that no case is too big or too small for them to take to court and get what they feel they are owed.

In this particular case, Nike provided the court with unpaid invoices from September 2023 to March 2024.

Having worked on a few collaborations over the years with Nike, Don C’s remix of the Air Jordan 2 and Jordan Leray 312 helped make some overlooked Nike silhouettes a hit on these streets just a few years ago.

But as we all know, Nike doesn’t play when it comes to their money. They’re the “Big Worm” of the sneaker game these days, and if you don’t come up with the last $100 that you owe them, they’re sending in their high-powered legal team to air you and your mans out.

What do y’all think about Nike suing Don C and RSVP Gallery for pocket change? Let us know in the comments section below.

