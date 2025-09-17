Subscribe
Games

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Drops New Character Reveal Trailer

Black Panther & Ghost Rider Team Up To Take Down Thanos In Latest ‘Marvel Cosmic Invasion’ Character Reveal Trailer

Black Panther and Ghost Rider join Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, She-Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Silver Surfer, and Beta Ray Bill.

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Drops New Character Reveal Trailer
Dotemu / Tribute Games / Marvel Cosmic Invasion

The roster of characters in the upcoming beat’em up, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, continues to grow.

Dotemu and Tribute Games dropped another character reveal trailer for its highly anticipated game, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, showing that Black Panther and Ghost Rider will also be in the expansive roster of playable heroes when the game drops. 

Joining the squad is the “Cosmic Version” of the Ghost Rider. As per the press release, this version of the chain-wielding, motorcycle-riding Spirit of Vengeance sees the entity take control of the body of The Punisher after he signed a pact to avenge Earth after Thanos blipped everyone away. 

Also, now on the team to take down Annihulus and even The Mad Titan is King T-Challa, aka deh Bleck Pantha, oops, we mean the Black Panther. 

Voice actor Brian Bloom will lend his voice to Ghost Rider, while James Mathis III will reprise the role of the Black Panther following his work in Marvel Rivals and the cartoon series, Avengers Assemble

Black Panther and Ghost Rider join Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, She-Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Silver Surfer, and Beta Ray Bill.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Still Has No Release Date

Marvel Cosmic Invasion still doesn’t have a release date, but we can only imagine that it’s coming soon. Tribute Games is treating this like the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, when they spent hours livestreaming chairs with their names being added.

We already got to preview the game at Summer Game Fest and were very impressed and eager to play the game in its entirety.

You can see more screens in the gallery below.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion
Dotemu / Tribute Games / Marvel Cosmic Invasion
Marvel Cosmic Invasion
Dotemu / Tribute Games
Dotemu / Tribute Games
Marvel Cosmic Invasion
Dotemu / Tribute Games

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Ottolinger: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Singer D4vd Has Matching Tattoo With 15-Year-Old Girl's Body Discovered In His Tesla

Bossip
2022 InvestFest

Dame's Mad Dash: Revolt CEO Shuts Down Dame Dash's Claims He's Been Appointed Chairman Of The Company

Bossip

Cam’ron Kicks “Junkie” Adrien Broner Off Podcast For Harassing Woman Host

Cassius Life
Stéphane Rolland: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026

Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion & More Revealed As Features On Cardi B's Next Album

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
US-POLITICS-RELIGION-OBAMA
11 Items
white supremacist

Sermon Rebuking Charlie Kirk’s “Hero” Status Goes Viral

President Trump Attends Pentagon Ceremony On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11
10 Items
Politics

No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office

Dame Dash on The Breakfast Club 2
9 Items
Celebrity

7 Things We Learned From Dame Dash On ‘The Breakfast Club’

US-POLITICS-HOMICIDE-MASS-MEDIA-CRIME
15 Items
News

Charlie Kirk Shooter Identified As White Utah Man Tyler Robinson

Birdman Beats 1 Interview
News

DJ Akademiks Reveals Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour, “I’m Here So He Don’t F*ck Up The Money”

Bill Tompkins Adrien Broner Archive
10 Items
News

Adrien Broner Kicked Off Cam’ron’s It Is What It Is Podcast For Creeping On Stat Baby With Boyfriend Present

White House Coverage
9 Items
Politics

Phony Stark AKA Elon Musk Accuses New York Times of “Anti-Whiteness,” Wants To Know Why The B In Black Is Capitalized

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
10 Items
beyonce

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close