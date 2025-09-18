Subscribe
News

Jay-Z’s Co-Signed Casino Proposal In Times Square Voted Down

We were really looking forward to this happening too...

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fanatics ONE Football Watch Party At The Fanatics Sportsbook At Ocean Casino Resort In Atlantic City
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

A few days ago, when pictures hit the net of Jay-Z and Beyoncé kicking it with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at a charity event surfaced, people began wondering how this came to be. Some assumied it might have something to do with Jay’s bid to open a casino in Times Square.

Well, if that was the reason it didn’t seem to work at all as the proposed construction of Times Square’s first gambling den was denied just this week.

According to Variety, the Community Advisory Committee (CAC) voted against moving forward with the proposed casino that had the backing of Caesar’s Palace, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and the building’s owner, SL Green Realty. While many New Yorkers were excited about the possibility of having an actual casino in the Big Apple, the CAC didn’t seem too eager to allow the project to get underway and four out of six members voted against the advancement of the proposition and denied Jay-Z and company their pet project.

Per Variety:

“Thank you to Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams for standing up for NYC,” said Roc Nation’s CEO Desiree Perez in a statement to Variety. Unfortunately, not every politician has the courage and foresight to do what’s right for their constituents.”

“We are disappointed by today’s decision and process,” a statement on behalf of the project’s three organizers reads. “Caesars Palace Times Square was a visionary proposal that aimed to address longstanding challenges through meaningful private investment. While we disagree with the outcome of this process, we remain committed to advocating for positive change in the city we love. We’ve built strong relationships with a community that is eager for progress, and we hope that those who opposed this project — both in the public and private sectors — will now bring the same energy and resources to solving the very real challenges facing Times Square.”

The 150,000-square-foot casino would’ve been located in One Aster Plaza office tower at 1515 Broadway and would’ve included spas, restaurants and even an exclusive hotel within a hotel. They were really going for some next level ish with this one, but alas, it will not be.

Still, some residents felt that the casino would only hurt the area and felt that it would bring in crime and hurt the image that Times Square has spent decades repairing.

“This was a vote to protect the magic of Broadway for the one hundred thousand New Yorkers who depend on it for their livelihoods, and for the tens of millions who come from around the world to experience it. A casino can go anywhere, but Broadway only lives here,” Jason Laks, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement on the news.

We would’ve loved a casino, but hey, that’s just us.

Don’t be surprised if Jared Kushner gets in his father-in-law’s ears and has him pull some strings to get this ball rolling again. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about Jay-Z’s proposed casino in Times Square being denied? Let us know in the comments section below.

Related Tags

jay-z

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Bossip

Cardi Assures Bardi Gang That She's Still Touring Despite Baby Bumpin', Stefon Diggs Proudly Proclaims He's 'Team Boy'

Bossip
2024 Lollapalooza Festival

d4vd Cancels Show After Teen Girl’s Dead Body With Matching Tattoo Identified In His Tesla

Cassius Life
Jaden Smith Named Christian Louboutin’s First Men’s Creative Director

Jaden Smith Named 1st Men’s Creative Director Of Louboutin

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Ms. Williams aka Teacher Bae
News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

US-POLITICS-RELIGION-OBAMA
11 Items
white supremacist

Sermon Rebuking Charlie Kirk’s “Hero” Status Goes Viral

Dame Dash on The Breakfast Club 2
9 Items
Celebrity

7 Things We Learned From Dame Dash On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Games

50 Cent Looks The Part In First Footage of Him As Balrog In The Upcoming ‘Street Fighter’ Movie

Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

US-POLITICS-HOMICIDE-MASS-MEDIA-CRIME
15 Items
News

Charlie Kirk Shooter Identified As White Utah Man Tyler Robinson

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
10 Items
beyonce

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Bill Tompkins Adrien Broner Archive
10 Items
News

Adrien Broner Kicked Off Cam’ron’s It Is What It Is Podcast For Creeping On Stat Baby With Boyfriend Present

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close