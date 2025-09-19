Subscribe
Crime

Ky Frost Cleared By Police In T-Hood Shooting Case

Ky Frost has been cleared by police in the shooting death of rapper T-Hood, according to TMZ.

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reginae's "All White" Sweet 16 Birthday Party
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ky Frost has been cleared by police in the shooting death of rapper T-Hood, according to TMZ.

The incident happened back in August at a home in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Ky, who is the son of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, got into a fight with Tevin that night. According to police, Tevin started the fight and pulled out a gun first. Ky pulled out his own gun and shot Tevin before he could fire. Police now believe Ky acted in self-defense.

Cops also said that Tevin had been violent before, including a past domestic violence situation with his girlfriend, who happens to be Ky’s sister. That history helped support Ky’s claim that he was protecting himself.

The police have finished their investigation and are sending the case over to the District Attorney (D.A.). While cops believe Ky did nothing wrong, the D.A. still gets the final say on whether charges will be filed. So for now, Ky is not in trouble with the law — but he’s not completely in the clear either.

The D.A. could still decide to charge him, depending on what they see in the case. This story made headlines because of Ky’s connection to reality TV and the tragic nature of the shooting. Fans and family are now waiting to see what the D.A. decides to do next.

More news to come as the story develops.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Bossip

Cardi Assures Bardi Gang That She's Still Touring Despite Baby Bumpin', Stefon Diggs Proudly Proclaims He's 'Team Boy'

Bossip
2024 Lollapalooza Festival

d4vd Cancels Show After Teen Girl’s Dead Body With Matching Tattoo Identified In His Tesla

Cassius Life
Jaden Smith Named Christian Louboutin’s First Men’s Creative Director

Jaden Smith Named 1st Men’s Creative Director Of Louboutin

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
US-POLITICS-RELIGION-OBAMA
11 Items
white supremacist

Sermon Rebuking Charlie Kirk’s “Hero” Status Goes Viral

Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Dame Dash on The Breakfast Club 2
9 Items
Celebrity

7 Things We Learned From Dame Dash On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Games

50 Cent Looks The Part In First Footage of Him As Balrog In The Upcoming ‘Street Fighter’ Movie

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
10 Items
beyonce

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Bill Tompkins Adrien Broner Archive
10 Items
News

Adrien Broner Kicked Off Cam’ron’s It Is What It Is Podcast For Creeping On Stat Baby With Boyfriend Present

Ms. Williams aka Teacher Bae
News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

Opening Of Sky Terrace at Ian Schrager's Hudson Hotel
10 Items
Pop Culture

Cam’ron Accuses Damon Dash of Lying Through His Gums About Revolt Deal, Says He’s No Longer On Harlem’s Mt. Rushmore

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close