Ky Frost Cleared By Police In T-Hood Shooting Case

Ky Frost has been cleared by police in the shooting death of rapper T-Hood, according to TMZ.

The incident happened back in August at a home in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Ky, who is the son of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, got into a fight with Tevin that night. According to police, Tevin started the fight and pulled out a gun first. Ky pulled out his own gun and shot Tevin before he could fire. Police now believe Ky acted in self-defense.

Cops also said that Tevin had been violent before, including a past domestic violence situation with his girlfriend, who happens to be Ky’s sister. That history helped support Ky’s claim that he was protecting himself.

The police have finished their investigation and are sending the case over to the District Attorney (D.A.). While cops believe Ky did nothing wrong, the D.A. still gets the final say on whether charges will be filed. So for now, Ky is not in trouble with the law — but he’s not completely in the clear either.

The D.A. could still decide to charge him, depending on what they see in the case. This story made headlines because of Ky’s connection to reality TV and the tragic nature of the shooting. Fans and family are now waiting to see what the D.A. decides to do next.

More news to come as the story develops.