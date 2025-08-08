Subscribe
Atlanta Rising Star T-Hood Reportedly Passed Away

Published on August 8, 2025

Atlanta Rising Star T-Hood Reportedly Shot & Killed

UPDATED 8/10/2025 3:19 pm

Atlanta’s music scene mourns rising rapper T-Hood reportedly passed away, according to WSB-TV.

Gwinnett County Police got a call around 7 p.m. about a fight that ended in gunfire at a home on Lee Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. They gave him first aid and rushed him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. The victim was identified as 33-year-old rapper Tevin Hood, aka T-Hood. His family confirmed his identity to Channel 2 Action News.

Police haven’t shared many details about what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made yet.

News of his passing has shaken the Hip-Hop community, with many celebrities and fans across Atlanta taking to social media to share their grief and pay tribute to the artist. T-Hood, recognized for his signature single dreadlock and gritty Atlanta sound, was a promising Hip-Hop and R&B talent who had been steadily building a name for himself.

Hood’s work ethic and authenticity earned him collaborations with several major artists in the city. Over the years, he released multiple projects that showcased his versatility and love for the culture.

Hip-Hop historian NuFace expressed his sorrow online, writing, “Mannn not my dawg T Hood… we was just celebrating our guy @trapbeckham. Condolences and prayers to the family.” This heartfelt message reflects the deep personal connections.

T-Hood had an impact on Atlanta’s music scene. His latest single, “Girls In The Party,” dropped on May 12th, 2025, and was already making noise in the city. Tragically, what should have been a year of growth for T-Hood has now turned into a time of mourning. More news to come as the story develops.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to T-Hood’s family, friends, and fans during this heartbreaking time.

