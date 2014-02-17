Drake Performs With Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz & More In New Orleans [VIDEO]

Drake had a hell of an NBA All-Star Weekend outside of his role in the Sprit Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night. While in New Orleans, the superstar blessed a small crowd (in comparison to the stadiums he performs at now) during an intimate concert at the renowned House of Blues.

Drizzy rocked the house with a live rendition of the anthemic heater “We Made It,” sans Soulja Boy. And that’s not all. The OVO affiliate was also accompanied by rap friends Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and French Montana, while stars like LeBron James looked on from the crowd.

This was also the same night that Drake announced a formal release date for Tunechi’s Tha Carter V.

Luckily for fans, videographer Derick G was in the building to capture the concert on camera. Check out the footage below.

