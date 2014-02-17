Diddy’s Baby Mama Was Responsible For Mortgage Payments On Foreclosed Home

Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t the bad guy all the time. The home the Bad Boy and Revolt TV exec purchased for Misa Hylton-Brim that is in foreclosure, but it’s through no fault of his own since she was responsible for making the monthly payments.

Hylton-Brim is the mother of Justin Combs, Diddy’s first born son and currently a football player at UCLA. Over the weekend it was reported that the home Diddy purchased for his baby mama in Westchester, NY was up for auction after payments stopped being made on the property in 2010 and it was subsequently foreclosed.

It turns out that although Diddy put his name down to help her purchase 3000 sq. ft. home with a $713K mortgage, and he has documents that state she would be responsible for the monthly payments.

On the surface it sounds like big, bad Diddy turned his back on Misa, but we’ve obtained a legal doc that discloses there was a side agreement in which Misa clearly says SHE’s responsible for paying the mortgage. Diddy’s only involvement was putting his ass on the line so she could get the loan. According to the agreement, Diddy claims if he had to pay to keep up the mortgage payments, she’d be responsible for paying him back. And he says he paid more than $28K to cover her, and he’s actually sued her to get the money back.

Despite the deal with Hylton-Brim, who is a celebrity stylist, legally Diddy is on the hook for the defaulted mortgage.

Moral of the story, careful who you put your name on the line for.

