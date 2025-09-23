Kansas City Mayor Gives NBA YoungBoy His Own Official Day

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

On September 21, rapper NBA YoungBoy was honored in a big way, he now has his own official day in Kansas City.

According to TMZ, Top was given a proclamation and the Key to the City by Donte West, a National Criminal Justice Advocate, on behalf of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. The city gave YoungBoy this special recognition for his efforts to stop violence and for helping out poor communities.

The proclamation praised him for using his platform to make a positive difference, which shows a different side of him that fans and the public don’t always see.

This all happened while YoungBoy is on his MASA Tour, his first tour in over five years. The tour has been getting great reviews and a lot of love from fans. To help bring the tour to life, he teamed up with Teyana Taylor, a well-known artist and creative director. She’s in charge of the choreography, styling, stage setup, and overall production. Her touch has helped make the tour look and feel high quality.

For someone who’s been in the news for legal trouble in the past, this moment shows a big change. Getting a day named after him and a key to a major city like Kansas City proves that people are starting to see NBA YoungBoy in a new light, not just as a rapper, but as someone who’s trying to make a real difference.