Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour

DJ Akademiks Reveals Birdman Has Been Chaperoning NBA YoungBoy On Tour, “I’m Here So He Don’t F*ck Up The Money”

DJ Akademiks recently revealed an interesting tidbit about Birdman's role in NBA YoungBoy's career.

Published on September 11, 2025

Birdman Beats 1 Interview
Source: Beats 1 / Beats 1

Apparently, the legendary rapper and mogul has been accompanying YoungBoy on his first tour since 2020—not just as a mentor, but as a chaperone. Birdman’s primary responsibility on the road is to ensure YoungBoy stays focused and out of trouble. In a conversation, Birdman even said, “I think this boy the one, I’m here to make sure he don’t f*ck up the money.” His commitment underscores how much Birdman believes in NBA YoungBoy’s potential.

Baby has long spoken highly of YoungBoy, calling him one of the most promising talents in the game. This admiration isn’t just surface level; Birdman has taken a hands-on approach to guide YoungBoy through his tumultuous career, especially given the rapper’s past legal issues. Since 2020, when legal troubles kept YoungBoy from touring, he’s kept his fans fed with new music, showing no signs of slowing down.

His recent releases have continued to resonate with his loyal fanbase. The rapper’s latest projects, including “Richest Opp” and “Don’t Try This At Home“, feature raw, introspective tracks that reflect his life experiences and struggles. NBA YoungBoy’s relentless work ethic and ability to connect with his day-1 fans is evident, even in the face of adversity. As Birdman ensures his protégé avoids pitfalls, YoungBoy’s career is poised to hit new heights as he continues to dominate the rap scene with his unique sound and storytelling.

