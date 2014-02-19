Prodigy, Bun B, Remy Banks & CharlieRED – “Where’s Your Leader?” [LISTEN]

Last week, Hitmen producers Sean C and LV announced a forthcoming collaborative mixtape with Play Cloths, titled Loud Dreams Vol. 1. The first sampling is a track titled “Where’s Your Leader?,” featuring Prodigy, Bun B, Remy Banks, and CharlieRED.

This is that ominous street music for your listening pleasure. P of the legendary M-O-B-B leads off with one of his best verses in recent memory over intense drums and eerie strings. “Damn, what happened to the OGs enforcing the codes/ They ain’t got the stomach, they scared of little n***as, yo/ Homie 13-years-old, and he’s killing something/ But asking me to go in the store and buy dutches,” Prodigy vividly raps.

Following Banks, the Trill OG’s bars, and some powerful crooning by CharlieRED, it’s safe to say that “Where’s Your Leader?” is a solid display of what Sean C and LV have tucked away. Loud Dreams Vol. 1 clocks in at 11 songs, and dons guests like Pusha T, Raekwon, Jadakiss, Devin The Dude, Big K.R.I.T., Styles P, Fabolous, Dom Kennedy and more.

It releases March 25, but feel free to tune into “Where’s Your Leader?” and check out the tracklist below in the meantime.

1. Styles P, A$AP Twelvy & CharlieRED — “Tomorrow May Never Come”

2. Tree, Bun B, 100s & J. Ivy — “Better Get My Money Up”

3. Smoke DZA, Big K.R.I.T. & Dom Kennedy — “Look At Us”

4. Asher Roth, Devin the Dude, Smoke DZA & Hypnotic Brass — “Burn It Down”

5. Fabolous, Jadakiss, Bun B, Rob Zoe & Anthony King — “Live For Today”

6. Al Doe — “Pandemonium”

7. J. Ivy & Keon Bryce — “Light Fantastic”

8. Prodigy, Bun B, Remy Banks & CharlieRED — “Where’s Your Leader?”

9. Pusha T & A$AP Ferg — “Hand In My Pocket”

10. Raekwon — “BreakFruit”

11. Busta Rhymes — “Busstop”

