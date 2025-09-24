Subscribe
JT Attacks Cardi B, Stefon Diggs On Social Media

JT of the City Girls slammed Cardi B on social media, sharing a video of a man accusing the rapper’s boyfriend Stefon Diggs of sexual assault.

Published on September 24, 2025

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Days after being dissed on Cardi B’s second album Am I The Drama?, JT of the City Girls brought some of her own, sharing a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, attacking Cardi B on Tuesday (Sept. 23). The first post featured a video of an interview with media personality Tasha K and Chris Blake Griffith, who accused New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs of sexually assaulting him.

“This is f*****g NUTTS & sad! Gay men should be protected. I feel like this isn’t being taken seriously enough,” JT wrote in the post. The video shows Griffith making the detailed accusation to Tasha K, including claiming that Diggs threatened to kill him for refusing his sexual advances. “CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!!” JT wrote in a separate post. “Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!!”

The simmering tension between JT and Cardi B was brought to a full boil due to the track “Magnet” from her album, where the Grammy Award-winner dissed her and her partner, Lil Uzi Vert, in the first two verses of the song. JT addressed the shots fired at Lil Uzi in another post, writing: “Yes my man does this! mind his business works hard, take care of his family! inspired his generation & doesn’t snatch ass! His style is what made him LIL UZI!!!! We are talking about Chris right now. FOCUS!”

Cardi B wasn’t silent in her response to JT’s accusations against her boyfriend. “Chris lied because he was stealing and got caught.. there’s receipts for that. He lied on Gervonta Davis too and changed the story 1000 times,” she wrote in a post. The Bronx native followed that up with another fiery post directed toward JT and Lil Uzi Vert, sharing a text message allegedly between the two. “I want justice for them babies ya man make you abort every time…ask what he told me about how he felt when he wanted to see Britt in that court room and she didn’t show up or do I need to play the audio?? And don’t let me say what he was sayin about Roc Nation.. JUST UNGRATEFUL.”

Cardi would add another humorous post on X, writing: “Ladies and gentlemen… this is why the album is called AM I THE DRAMA? Good night everybody!!!”

Cardi B city girls JT
