The Pokémon Company Distances Itself From Offensive DHS Arrest Video

The highly offensive video ends with the faces of the apprehended suspects plastered on Pokémon cards.

Published on September 24, 2025

Getty Images / Pokémon / Department of Homeland Security

How low can Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security go? The bar is currently in hell after the DHS shared a video on its official X page using Pokémon’s theme song to highlight immigration arrests.

The Pokémon Company is distancing itself from a DHS Pokémon-themed video with the caption “Gotta Catch ‘Em All,” featuring the popular cartoon’s theme song and clips from the show, as ICE agents take suspects into custody. 

A rep for the Pokémon Company spoke with TMZ, telling the celebrity gossip site, “We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand. Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property.”

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are well known for suing people when it comes to misuse of intellectual property, and many people believed that would be the case here.

Surprisingly, in response to NBC News, Nintendo said, “We don’t have anything to share at this time.”

Recently, podcaster and comedian Theo Von also called out DHS for including his face in a promo video.

While Nintendo and The Pokémon haven’t expressed much outrage about the video, social media users are.

We sincerely hope that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company decide to slap DHS and the Trump Administration with a substantial lawsuit.

You can see more reactions below.

HHW Gaming Nintendo pokemon POLITICS
