Curren$y Announces Release Date For “Pilot Talk” Album

Curren$y is continuing his reign as one of the biggest names in underground rap.

After making the wise decision to leave Lil Wayne’s Young Money imprint in ‘07, the New Orleans MC has managed to stay afloat on his own, allowing his music to speak for itself.

Solidifying his fan base with mixtape after mixtape including his most recent, Smokee Robinson, Curren$y is preparing to release his latest album Pilot Talk.

With co-signs from Dame Dash and his Creative Control team, his new project hits stores March 23.

Pep the trailer for Spitta’s album below.

JETS!