Big Boi Shuts Down New Outkast Album Talk [VIDEO]

Either Queen Latifah was trolling the world to vamp up ratings or the Aquemini twins didn’t want to burst our bubble too easy because Big Boi is now saying there is no new Outkast album on the way.

During an interview with REVOLT TV’s Sharon Carpenter at HBO’s Game of Thrones All-Star Weekend party, Big Boi confirmed a lot of things including a Game of Thrones mixtape and reiterated that his third solo album was coming but not the prime jewel the world wanting to hear.

After buttering him up with the side dish questions, Carpenter went for the main course to which Chico Dusty’s son patted his belly and as if he was too full to swallow that rumor.

“No, no, no. We’re just doing the tour only, just for the fans. It’s just the OutKast 20th year anniversary. Just a way for us to celebrate with our fans, but there’s no album in the works, no,” Big explained.

The tour does include 40 spot dates including a headline at Coachella and Drake’s OVO Fest but they will be performing nothing but the classics.

As a consolation, Common and Wale are slated to appear on the GOT mixtape with a few “surprise guests.”

Nah? Well that’s what you’re going to get.

Check the video for the full interview

