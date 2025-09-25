Rapsody & Madlib “Daddy’s Girl,” Millyz ft. Skrilla “Storm Catchers” & More | Daily Visuals 9.25.25

Source: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital

Cardi B may be the talk of the town as far as female rappers go in 2025, but for years Rapsody has made her case for being one of the best rappers in the game, period and while she may be overlooked by everyday Hip-Hoppers, real ones know that she’s got that work to get heads boppin’ and thinking every time she spits a verse.

Linking up with Madlib for the black-and-white visuals to “Daddy’s Girl,” Rapsody takes to an empty sound stage to kick her rhymes while duplicates of herself keep her company to get her point across as she reminds Kanye “we don’t not f*ck with no Hitler” which unfortunately needs to be re-established in 2025.

Back in NYC, Millyz makes a trip from Boston to link up with Skrilla in the city that never sleeps and for their clip to “Storm Catchers,” the two rappers roll big time throughout the streets in Manhattan to ball out of control while Skrilla rocks an iced out face mask. That joint looks kinda dope.

Check out the rrest of today’s drops including work from Elephant Man, Chino XL (RIP) and Balt, and more.

RAPSODY & MADLIB – “DADDY’S GIRL”

MILLYZ FT. SKRILLA – “STORM CATCHERS”

ELEPHANT MAN – “STYLE”

CHINO XL VS. BALT – “EMPTY PLACE”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHMrGvG9rpk&list=RDXHMrGvG9rpk&start_radio=1

OLUMIDE FT. 3OHBLACK – “NEW KEYS”

DCG SHUN & DCG BSAVV – “BREATHE”

BAY SWAG – “CAFÉ REGAL”

BJRNCK – “CRAZY”