Gucci Mane – “War Ready (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Who frets over legal troubles? Gucci Mane surely doesn’t, nor does his many run-ins with the long arm of the law stop him from releasing new music.

The Brick Squad rapper went jacking for beats on Rick Ross’ hard hitting street single, “War Ready.” An audio clip of a judge throwing the book at some criminal plays before Gucci kicks his bars. “Say Gucci got a murder one, I killed a man allegedly/ I’m the average celebrity/ Can’t let you get the best of me,” he raps on the Mike WiLL Made It-produced beat.

Sadly, a bid in prison could be Gucci’s reality sooner than later. In December, the rapper was indicted for gun charges that could land him in jail for 20 years, and days afterward, he was named in the wrongful death lawsuit for his fallen partner in rhyme, Slim Dunkin. Those are real life problems, b.

On a lighter note, check out Gucci Mane’s “War Ready (Remix)” below.

