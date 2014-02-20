Big Boi Refuses To Pay Wife More Than State Minimum Child Support

The struggle revolving around child support payments and Atlanta rappers has reached a zenith of epic proportions.

Where as D-Roc of the Ying Yang Twins and most recently, Ludacris have claimed their pockets contain more lint than loot, Big Boi is flat-out refusing to be taken to the cleaners by his estranged wife Sherlita Patton.

The Outkast rapper filed a response today to combat his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s seeking of full custody for their 12-year-old son Cross.

Reports TMZ:

It’s war between Big Boi and his estranged wife — the Outkast rapper does NOT want to shell out endless child support … claiming she’s perfectly capable of supporting herself. As we reported, Big Boi’s wife Sherlita Patton filed for divorce last year … demanding FULL custody of their minor child (they also have an 18-year-old). But Big Boi’s not about to cave — he just filed a response, saying their child would be better off with JOINT physical and legal custody. As for child support — Big Boi says he’s willing to pay whatever the State of Georgia deems appropriate … no more, no less … because Patton’s young, healthy, and well-educated … which means she can support herself.

Big Boi must have sensed her scheming, seeing that he and partner André have revived the Outkast name to star in at least 40 festivals this year.

That’s a lot of show money.

—

Photo: WENN