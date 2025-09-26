Metro Boomin Beats Sexual Assualt Charges

Taylor Hill / Metro Boomin

Grammy-nominated producer Metro Boomin has not been found liable in his sexual assault case, according to Rolling Stone.

It didn’t take long for a Los Angeles jury to reach a verdict of not guilty on all four charges of rape and sexual battery alleged by Vanessa LeMaistre that could have seen Metro Boomin do some serious jail time.

“I’m grateful and thankful to God that I can finally put all of this nonsense behind me. Based off of how I treat others and represent myself, never in a million years would I have thought I could be accused of such a disgusting and heinous act,” Metro said in a statement following the verdict.

“Today I took a victory in court but in reality there is a long list of losses I stacked up in this year-long process of clearing my name and reputation,” he continued. “The very large amount of money and time wasted, coupled with the incalculable amount of money and opportunities that did not make it to me or my team during this time. This has been a very difficult time for me and my family.”

Metro Boomin Stood Firm In His Innocence

The 32-year-old producer doubled down on his innocence, adding, “From the beginning I have said these allegations were false and that I would not be a part of a shakedown. She attacked who I am as a person and how I was raised, and I could not let her get away with that. I would never do what she accused me of to anyone. I am deeply thankful to my legal team, my loved ones, the jury, and everyone who stood by me. I’m relieved that the truth came out in court.”

A Breakdown of The Allegations

LeMaistre sued the producer born Leland T. Wayne in October 2024. She claimed the two met each other while on a 2016 trip to Las Vegas, where she claims she was in and out of consciousness after taking a shot of alcohol and ingesting half of a Xanax bar, which she said helped cope with the passing of her son.

She said Metro Boomin claimed he recently broke up with his girlfriend, and they bonded over their depression.

LeMaistre claimed she woke up in a bed in another location with Wayne performing sexual acts on her as she battled to stay conscious.

Weeks after the alleged assault, she found out she was pregnant and had an abortion.

Wayne dropped a song titled “Rap Saved Me” with 21 Savage and Migos’ Offset and Quavo, and on it he rapped, “She took a Xanny, then she fainted” and “She drive me crazy, have my baby,” which the suit claimed was “recounting the situation that happened to LeMaistre.”

LeMaistre’s lawyers tried to argue for a mistrial after the defense brought up her sexual history, which is required from the judge in a sexual assault case, but were unsuccessful.