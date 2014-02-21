CLOSE
Katy Perry ft. Juicy J – “Dark Horse” [VIDEO]

What would it take for us to post a Katy Perry video? Well, it would have to be “Dark Horse,” her collaboration with Three 6 Mafia and Taylor Gang rapper Juicy J.

The trippy one lends a closing verse that pretty much stays in line with the Juicy aesthetic. Of course, even if the video is set in ancient Egypt, a few stripper poles managed to get incorporated into the scene.

Juicy J just embarked on the Never Sober tour with Travi$ Scott and Project Pat. Watch the Mathew Cullen-directed video for “Dark Horse” off Perry’s Prism album below.

