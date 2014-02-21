50 Cent – “The Funeral” [VIDEO]

Today, 50 Cent, who’s now back on the independent grind, made due on his promise debut new product from his upcoming Animal Ambition project. The track is titled “The Funeral,” and it comes with a clean visual to boot.

The Queens rapper gathers listeners around the proverbial campfire to tell a good old fashioned street tale in which the song’s title and the story’s setting are one in the same. Haunting production echoes, as the scene is set. 50 rhymes from both the position of someone who knows how a slaying went down and someone paying respects to a fallen friend.

Needless to say that we hope this is an indication of what Animal Ambition will be. It releases June 3 via Caroline, a division of Capitol Music Group/Universal Music Group. Expect a new song and visual to release each week after Animal Ambition is available for pre-order March 18.

See the Eif Rivera-directed treatment for “The Funeral” below.

