50 Cent Didn’t Pay To Leave Interscope Because Of Friendship With Dr. Dre & Eminem

In a surprise move, 50 Cent announced yesterday (Feb. 20) that he had left Interscope Recordsd, gone independent and signed a distribution deal with Caroline/Capitol/UMG for his G-Unit Records. The Queens rapper still owed his former Shady/Aftermath label an album, but reportedly he didn’t have to pay to leave thanks to his relationship with Dr. Dre and Eminem.

Most artist have to fork over cash if the leave a label before the terms of their contract is up. But according to Fif he was a special case.

“I’m a special case and situation,” 50 told Forbes. “It’s also because of the leverage of having the strong relationships with Eminem and Dr. Dre. They don’t want to me to be uncomfortable. They value our friendship to the point that they would never want [to jeopardize] it over that little bit of money.”

50 Cent’s new album, Animal Ambition, is due in stores June 3. Today (Feb. 21), he released a new video for the song “The Funeral,” that will be on the LP.

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com