Subscribe
News

YouTube Shells Out Money To Trump To Settle Lawsuit

The parent company of YouTube agreed to pay a settlement to President Donald Trump over his suspension from the video platform.

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Social Media App Bluesky Social Increases Its User Base
Source: Anna Barclay / Getty

In a legal filing on Monday (Sept. 29), the parent company of the YouTube streaming platform agreed to pay a $24.5 million settlement to President Donald Trump and other individuals suspended by the platform in the wake of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The majority of the settlement – $22 million – will go to Trump.

Trump has reportedly asked that the money be directed to the construction of a ballroom at the White House and the Trust for the National Mall. The remaining $2.5 million will go to writer Naomi Wolf and the American Conservative Union, among other plaintiffs. The settlement filing is the latest move by a technology company to appease Trump and to put an end to his extensive litigation against them. Trump has consistently accused these companies of censoring and defaming him. 

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reached a $25 million settlement with Trump in January. The next month, the X platform formerly known as Twitter, agreed to pay $10 million to resolve a similar dispute with Trump dating back to 2021. Media companies have also settled lawsuits with him, notably ABC News with a $15 million settlement to end a defamation case brought against host George Stephanopoulos, and Paramount agreeing to a $16 settlement payment to Trump over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview of former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The total of the settlements amounts to $60 million.

In spite of the lawsuits, tech company heads have made inroads with the Trump administration. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos attended his inauguration in January, and Elon Musk headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for several months. 

Trump took to Truth Social to gloat over the news, writing: “This MASSIVE victory proves Big Tech censorship has consequences.” Representatives for YouTube declined to comment. The settlement raises more concerns for observers about how the administration is further using the courts to influence decisions in their favor. “The law was on their side,” University of Richmond School of Law professor Carl Tobias said of the settlements, calling them “buying influence.”

Related Tags

Donald Trump YouTube

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

My Bad, Big Mama! Cardi Apologizes To Latto After She Catches A Savage Stray In Leaked Audio Threatening To 'Knock Out' Ice Spice

Bossip

PJ Washington Reportedly Only Pays Brittany Renner $5,500 A Month In Child Support, X Reacts

Cassius Life
Kevin Mazur

Belcalis VS. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged 'Cocaine Barbie' Tales

Bossip
Kash Patel House Judiciary 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Mourning Of “Terrorist” Assata Shakur, X Spits In His Face

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
10 Items
Current Events

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.
13 Items
Politics

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

11 Items
Politics

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face”

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet
7 Items
News

Whoopty Doo: 7 Things To Know About Young Thug’s New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
13 Items
Pop Culture

It’s Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In “UY SCUTI” Opening Track “Ninja”

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Entertainment

Young Thug Albums Ranked: Where ‘UY SCUTI’ Lands Among His Best

9 Items
News

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close