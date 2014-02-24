Beyoncé Performs In Custom Versace During Mrs. Carter Show World Tour [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé has no need to further separate herself from her competition–but she felt compelled to do so anyway during her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour leg in Scotland.

Her thief-in-the-night, self-titled fifth studio album is certified 3X platinum and some change and she’s currently globetrotting while performing every song to sold-out crowds each step of the way.

As the Huffington Post pointed out, crazed Scottish concertgoers were privy to new costumes custom-made by Versace, complete with her favorite number and phrase “Bow Down” plastered on the back.

Who was this competition again?

Queen Bey kicked off the United Kingdom leg of her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour last weekend, and she unveiled new custom Versace costumes. How boss is that? Beyoncé hit the stage in Glasgow, Scotland, sporting show-stopping designer ensembles, including an Atelier Versace Swarovski crystal overlay dress paired with a black leather crop top and a white and silver sequin mini dress with leather straps. And just when we thought it couldn’t get much better, Bey reminded us of her queen status with a white and silver beaded bodysuit topped with a chainmail Versace jacket that featured her favorite number (4) and the words “Bow Down” on the back.

The Eurotrip will keep blazing much through the rest of March as Bey will play London’s O2 three days in a row before heading off to Dublin, Amsterdam and Spain.

Plenty of Beyoncé and VersaceVersaceVersace pics in the gallery below.

Photo: Robin Harper, Rob Hoffman/I Am Beyoncé

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »