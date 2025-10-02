Subscribe
DHS Advisor Threatens To Deploy ICE Agents At The Super Bowl

Trump Team Threatens To Deploy ICE To The Super Bowl In Response To Bad Bunny’s MAGA Backlash

We wouldn't be surprised if this administration finds a reason to arrest Bad Bunny before the Super Bowl. Yes, it's that bad and corrupt these days...

Published on October 2, 2025

Trump NH
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

When Bad Bunny was announced as the superstar tapped to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, MAGA country had a wild meltdown on social media to the point where even “celebrities” such as ex-MLB pitcher John Rocker and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick expressed their disgust with a Latino artist taking center stage at an “American” event and performing the entire show in Spanish.

Puerto Rico is part of America by the way.

Now it seems like the Trump administration is weighing in on the matter (of course), as they’re promising that ICE agents will be parked outside the Super Bowl when it takes place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Feb. 8, 2026.

According to Deadline, the Department of Homeland Security’s advisor, Corey Lewandowski told right-wing influencer and podcaster Benny Johnson that they plan on deploying ICE agents to patrol Super Bowl 59 and detain and deport any “illegal” immigrants in attendance. Bad Bunny is basically a music deity in the Latino community. Expecting a wave of brown-skinned fans to flock to the Super Bowl just to see their favorite music artist, the Trump administration is threatening to harass and lock up anyone they deem “illegal,” which could lead to some chaos. The Supreme Court has just ruled that ICE can legally racially profile anyone who looks Latino, even American citizens.

Deadline reports:

“I don’t care if it’s a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else,” Corey Lewandowski told Benny Johnson on the latter’s podcast Wednesday of the big game in February. “We’re going to do enforcement everywhere. We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you’re in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: Go home.”

Lewandowski, whose star often risies and falls in Trump world, went on to talk tough about the superstar King of Latin Trap on The Benny Show by saying: “There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you. So know that that is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely contrary to what how it used to be.”

Corey Lewandowski was accused of assaulting and stalking a woman in 2021 by the way.

It’s also worth noting that Bad Bunny decided to forego a U.S. tour this year due to fears that ICE would use his concerts to harass and apprehend Latinos and didn’t want to put any of his fans in harm’s way.

Could this be the Trump administration’s way of trying to get Bad Bunny to drop out of the Super Bowl halftime without blatantly forcing anyone’s hand a la Jimmy Kimmel? Kind of seems like it.

How will Bad Bunny respond to threats of ICE posting up outside of the Super Bowl? Will he use his show to call out Trump and his blatantly fascist administration? We don’t know, but don’t be surprised if this administration turns up the pressure on the NFL and even Roc Nation as the Super Bowl date approaches.

What do y’all think about Corey Lewandoski’s threat to send ICE to the Super Bowl as Bad Bunny prepares to take the stage on Feb. 8? Let us know in the comments section below.

