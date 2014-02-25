Kid Cudi Releasing New Satellite Flight Album At Midnight On iTunes

Kid Cudi is dropping his new album much sooner than expected. The Cleveland rapper’s new album, Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon, will be dropping tonight (Feb 24) at midnight (so it’s will technically be Feb. 25) on iTunes.

Cudi made the announcement via Twitter. “DEAR FELLOW GALAXY TRAVELERS!! :),” began Cudi’s message. “Time to make the world stand still.”

In late January, the “Make Her Say” rapper announced that Satellite Flight was being extended from an EP to full length album, and it’s tracklist reveals that it contains 10 songs.

Check out Cudi’s announcement below.

UPDATE: The album is here.

