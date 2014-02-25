DMX Blames Foreclosure Struggle On His Ex-Wife

DMX‘s home in Westchester, New York recently went into foreclosure. But according to the troubled rapper, it’s all his ex-wife Tashera Simmons’ fault.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ broke the story … DMX’s house in fancy Mt. Kisco, New York is in foreclosure after the rapper stopped paying the mortgage in 2008. The house is in DMX’s name — but the rapper tells us, he stopped living there in 2005 and his wife Tashera agreed to take over all financial responsibilities related to the home, including mortgage payments. X claims Tashera then withdrew $100,000 from his bank account while he was in jail — without his permission — and didn’t even use it to pay the mortgage. He says he has no idea what she actually did with the money.

This story is similar to Diddy’s. The Bad Boy exec purchased a home for baby mama Misa Hylton-Brim but since his name is on the mortgage, he was on the hook when she stopped making payments.

Also worth noting is that Tashera Simmons is referred to as X’s “estranged” wife, which means that their alleged divorce has been going on for at least three years.

“I told her she is living above her means, that you can’t still live on the same block as Martha Stewart and Chevy Chase, you gotta downgrade, but she refuses to do so because the house is in my name. She doesn’t give a f*** about my credit,” the “Get At Me Dog” rapper told TMZ.

The struggle is so real.

