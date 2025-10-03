Subscribe
News

Represent: Urban One Celebrates Its 45th Anniversary

Urban One was founded as Radio One on October 3, 1980, under the wise tutelage of founder and chairwoman, Ms. Cathy Hughes.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ms. Cathy Hughes - Urban One Anniversary

On October 3, 1980, visionary entrepreneur Ms. Cathy Hughes launched what would be a decades-long journey of life lessons and roaring success with the creation of Radio One. Now known as Urban One, the company is celebrating 45 years of existence, which was capped by a moving message tribute video we’re happy to share with our readers.

The past 45 years have been a whirlwind in both the radio and media markets, and the savvy of Ms. Hughes navigating those rough waters in the early days of the company’s beginning stages gave way to its resilient presence in the landscape today.

As highlighted in the tribute video below, Urban One was founded to be an informational vehicle and voice for the Black community. Today, the company’s various properties cover a wide gamut of interests for our still-growing readership.

From politics to local news, music, fashion, and more, Urban One has kept an accurate pulse on what moves in our community.

Congratulations to the entire Urban One, Inc. team, both past and present.

Photo: Urban One, Inc.

Related Tags

Anniversary Tribute Urban One

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event

Young Thug Says “Free The OG Diddy” After Grabbing Baby Oil On Adin Ross’ Stream

Cassius Life
Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions

The Sheduer Sanders Effect: Navigating Pressure, Patience & Public Image In The NFL

Cassius Life
"Mean Girls" New York Premiere

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

Bossip
JT and Saucy Santana

Mayhem Magnet: Saucy Santana 'Rawrrr' Rips JT To Shreds After The City Girl Targets Him In Her Latest Online Tirade

Bossip
Trending Stories
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
10 Items
Current Events

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

11 Items
Politics

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
15 Items
News

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
13 Items
Pop Culture

It’s Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In “UY SCUTI” Opening Track “Ninja”

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

9 Items
News

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
10 Items
News

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Entertainment

Young Thug Albums Ranked: Where ‘UY SCUTI’ Lands Among His Best

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close