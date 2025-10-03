Subscribe
Entertainment

YFN Lucci Interview: Prison, Growth & New Album

YFN Lucci Gets Real on The Morning Hustle: Young Thug, Prison, Growth, and Making a Comeback

YFN Lucci joins The Morning Hustle to discuss his personal journey, new album, prison experience, and future plans.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

YFN Lucci Interview The Morning Hustle
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital


YFN Lucci is back, and he’s got a powerful story to share. In his recent interview with The Morning Hustle, Lucci opened up about his time away, the lessons he learned, and his exciting return to music.

A Bold Comeback and a Fresh Perspective

Since his release, Lucci’s new album has quickly climbed to number one on Apple Music. Not only is this a musical triumph, but it’s also a chance for him to set the record straight. He explained, “They wanted to hear what was on my mind. They ain’t heard from me in, like, four and a half years. When people give it a chance and they listen, you can’t do nothing but love it. That’s it. No skips.” In other words, his fans have been waiting, and Lucci is determined to deliver.

Moreover, his time in prison forced him to see life from a new angle. Lucci talked openly about facing hard times and what truly matters to him now. “Sitting in jail, almost losing her life, almost not being able to see my kids ever again. Like, you know, is it really worth it?” he reflected. Consequently, those tough moments made him rethink old conflicts, leading to a surprising reconciliation with fellow rapper Young Thug. Their story shows that even longtime rivals can come together when it matters most.

RELATED: YFN Lucci’s First Moment Reuniting With His Family [Photos]

Now, Lucci is clearly focused on his future and isn’t letting anything hold him back. As a result, he’s determined to set big goals: “I’m trying to make 100 million this year,” he said. “I can’t be taking care of everybody. Everybody gotta work.” After selling out State Farm Arena and gearing up for a new tour, Lucci is proving to fans that he’s truly ready for this next chapter.

Ultimately, YFN Lucci’s story is one of resilience, growth, and second chances. With renewed energy and a fresh perspective, he’s making music that tells his truth—and his best days are still ahead.

YFN Lucci Gets Real on The Morning Hustle: Young Thug, Prison, Growth, and Making a Comeback  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event

Young Thug Says “Free The OG Diddy” After Grabbing Baby Oil On Adin Ross’ Stream

Cassius Life
Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions

The Sheduer Sanders Effect: Navigating Pressure, Patience & Public Image In The NFL

Cassius Life
"Mean Girls" New York Premiere

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

Bossip
JT and Saucy Santana

Mayhem Magnet: Saucy Santana 'Rawrrr' Rips JT To Shreds After The City Girl Targets Him In Her Latest Online Tirade

Bossip
Trending Stories
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
10 Items
Current Events

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

11 Items
Politics

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
15 Items
News

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
13 Items
Pop Culture

It’s Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In “UY SCUTI” Opening Track “Ninja”

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

9 Items
News

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
10 Items
News

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Entertainment

Young Thug Albums Ranked: Where ‘UY SCUTI’ Lands Among His Best

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close