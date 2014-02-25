Watch Beyoncé’s NSFW “Partition” Video

Beyoncé went ahead and dropped the video for “Partition” off her surprise self-titled album in all its NSFW glory. Jay Z’s wife is cavorting around in a thong, and we’re going to say relatively few red-blooded men, and women, will find a problem with that.

For the unaware, “Partition” is the song that features the line, “He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse, he Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown.”

Well alrighty then. Shocked? Head here–Grown Woman: 15 Beyoncé Lyrics That Will Make You Want To Buy Condoms [PHOTOS]–for more.

Watch the video for “Partition” below.

Photo: YouTube