Shaquille O’Neal Admits To Losing $200,000 Gambling With Jermaine Dupri [Video]

“This man like to gamble, he done beat me for about $200,000 but now I’m ready…”

During a video blog posted by Jermaine Dupri of NBA All-Star Weekend, Shaq is admitting to making a big mistake with his little friend.

Shaq makes a cameo in the footage and admits that he lost $200,000 gambling with JD.

JD’s vlog footage chronicles the whole event showing him making his rounds around the game before chopping it up with Shaq.

Peep the footage after the jump. [More]