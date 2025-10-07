Subscribe
News

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Squabble While In Japan

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his crew are in the news after a huge squabble in a Japanese club.

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his crew are in the news after a huge squabble in a Japanese club.

The High Bridge rapper was spotted throwing objects across the club & getting his hands dirty. Initially, the rumors were that A Boogie and Future’s crew got into it, but that was false, according to TMZ. Both rappers have been spotted out together multiple times before, and Hendrix even made an appearance on A Boogie’s latest album on the song titled “Somebody”. It’s say to say they’re straight.

Earlier that weekend, Artist was spotted up in Tokyo with rapper Sexyy Red & Bay Swag, having a ball overseas—no beef in sight.

50 Cent couldn’t help himself and reposted a new angle of the fight and said, “Oh sh*t A Boogie and them got loose in Japan, Boogie stomping LOL. Steppin’ on sh*t”. Trolling is a pastime for Fif.

Last week, A Boogie shook the internet by previewing his next single, where he flipped Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” on Kai Cenat’s stream. What makes this such a genius move was a few weeks prior, Mariah came on Kai’s stream and crowned A Boogie as one of her current favorite artists.

Chef’s kiss move by A Boogie.

In other news, NY rapper Lil Tjay also chimed in after seeing the stream, calling out Cenat for showing his opps (A Boogie) too much love, “He be on my real opps d*ck my real fans know it. I figured it out, he’s probably just mad about his b*tch”. Tjay even followed his comments up with a diss track insinuating that he had Kai’s girl before him.

A complete crash-out that neither Kai nor A Boogie responded to.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Alabama State Homecoming 2025

Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought IT-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025

Bossip
Support + Feed 2023 Fall Fundraiser

d4vd's Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Cassius Life
"Run" Atlanta Premiere

Dating Detox Done: Porsha Williams Says She's Seeing A Woman After Axing 'Narcissist' Simon Guobadia--Here's A Look At Pretty P. Willy's Dating History

Bossip
The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party

Dame Dash Continues To Take Shots At Jay-Z Because “He Doesn’t Look Out For Nobody” As Social Media Begs Him To Chill

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference
6 Items
Current Events

What We Learned From Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Talk With Ezra Klein

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
15 Items
News

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Cardi B
News

Cardi B Attacks Trump’s “Dictatorship Vibe”

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
10 Items
Current Events

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
10 Items
News

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

11 Items
Politics

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face”

TOPSHOT-US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING
8 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Claims There Are Two “N Words” That You Can’t Use During Rambling “Address” To Military Leaders

WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller
10 Items
GALLERY

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close