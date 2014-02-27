Kid Cudi Talks Satellite Flight & Being Underused At G.O.O.D. Music

Kid Cudi makes it a habit to divulge little information his musical endeavors until the time is right. The same can be said what happens behind the scenes in his career, but the Cleveland-born artist was clearly in a giving mood during a recent interview with Complex.

Topics ranged from general talk about his surprise album, Satellite Flight, to his feelings on his former role in G.O.O.D. Music. Speaking on the LP, Cudi said, “Instead of just dropping it out of nowhere, the Kid Cudi twist to it was that I opened up this two-hour window for people to know it was coming.”

He continued, “So when it did drop, I had a bunch of people just waiting, ready to click their mouse and hit buy at midnight. As oppose to just dropping it at midnight and people just finding out. Beyoncé can do that cause she’s so mega. I had to pull a different trick.”

Most would agree that CuDi’s tactic wouldn’t have worked sans the name recognition he gained from a prior affiliation with G.O.O.D. Music. The Wicked Awesome Records founder spoke on his experience in that system as well.

A question about CuDi’s appearance on Kanye West’s Yeezus track “Guilt Trip,” which he didn’t know he was on until fans reached out on Twitter, sparked the topic. He says he was flattered at first, but then he began to think. “It was like, why not call me and have me come in there and give it? Why underuse me? Why put four bars of vocals to coax my fans into thinking this is a legitimate Kid Cudi feature on this song and it isn’t?,” he questioned.

Cudi felt the same way about his role on G.O.O.D. Music’s Cruel Summer project. It’s also worth noting that he mentioned those “saying they were friends and weren’t friends.”

Read the full Complex interview here.

Photo: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com