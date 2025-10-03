Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 10.3.25

CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) is back again with a collection of tracks that we thought stood out. In our latest update, one of Atlanta’s mainstays joins forces with a Texas star, and one of Hip-Hop’s most elusive wordsmiths returned with a bang in a flood of new music.

I want to explain how I approach curating the CRT FRSH playlist. Most importantly, I don’t segregate my Hip-Hop. Every form of music from the main cultural tree deserves a listen and a look. When I construct the playlist, I want to include all regions across the States and, when applicable, across the globe. I also want to entertain every fan of Hip-Hop, not just those who enjoy one segment of it. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get to it.



The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments, nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the listener’s time. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light, whether it’s young lions in the trenches or those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests with lots more to say. — D.L. Chandler, Lead Curator, CRT FRSH

Love News? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Peace to the entire Hip-Hop Wired posse and crew out there! Thanks for rocking with us as we return with a certified fresh selection of music that we hope will make its way to your own playlists.

We open up this week with Young Thug’s “Pipe Down” featuring Travis Scott from Thugger’s UY SCUTI drop. We follow that up with Jay Electronica’s “Japan Airlines 1628” from the New Orleans rapper’s A Written Testimony: Leaflets project.

YFN Lucci is back on the scene, and he enlists 21 Savage for the “PIECES ON MY NECK” track from his latest album, ALREADY LEGEND. New York bassist and producer CARRTOONS Space Cadet is packed with jams, but one of our favorites is “Cascade,” featuring Wiki and Rae Khalil.

Metro Boomin’s ode to Atlanta’s “futuristic” sound, A Futuristic Summa, has plenty of replay value thanks to joints like “Take Me Through Dere” featuring Quavo, Breskii, YKNIECE, and DJ Spinz. Dave East is cooking up new heat, and the track “Respectfully” sees the gritty New York MC paired with Bay Area sage Larry June from East’s upcoming Karma 4 project.

Salute to Lil Yachty, Sauce Walka, Tierra Whack, Sexyy Red, Che Noir, The Other Guys, Jack Davey, Gucci Mane, Westside Gunn, Skyzoo, TiaCorine, JID, J-Live, Illastrate, Jay Worthy, The Alchemist, Ab-Soul, Willie The Kid, Soop, Cardi B, Recoechi, Mother Nature, 2 Chainz, Mick Jenkins, EMIL, Ice Spice, El Costeau, Niontay, Murda Beatz, Babyface Ray, Big Sean, 100grandroyce, 183rd, Brother Tom Sos, klwn, Mourning Run, and unruly.

For CONSIDERATION to be added to the CRT FRSH playlist, contact D.L. Chandler at [email protected]. Check out out in two weeks for a fresh selection of records! PEACE!

—

Photo: Getty