Trump: There Are Black Women In Chicago Wearing MAGA Hats

Donald Trump Claims That Black Women Wearing MAGA Hats Are Begging For Military To Invade Chicago

We don't believe you, you need more people.

Published on October 8, 2025

JIM WATSON / Donald Trump

We must admit that we have never seen anyone lie to the extent that Donald Trump does. His latest egregious fib insists Black women in Chicago are begging for the military to show up.

Yup, you read that right, Black women, the same people who tried to save this country from Orange Mussolini, and folks didn’t listen to them, are now the same ones screaming for Trump’s help. 

Speaking with reporters from the Oval Office, the liar-in-chief went into his bag of untruths and claimed that there are Black women in Chicago wearing MAGA hats who want the military to hit the city’s streets. 

“And the people of Chicago,” he told reporters. “So you have black women with MAGA hats on in Chicago all over the place.”

He continued, “They want the guard to come in, or they don’t care who comes in,” he added. “They just want to be safe.”

Of course, Trump is just saying this stuff without presenting any evidence, and lord knows where he is getting this information from.

We’re not putting it past Stephen Miller or the other sycophants that surround him daily to supply him with such ridiculous information, but what he said without a doubt is pure C A P.

Social Media Is Not Buying It

As expected, social media has been clowing the president for his claims.

“Could someone please post a pic of all these black women in maga hats?” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

Another person added, “Promise not a single black woman with a maga hat on in Chicago.”

Trump’s ridiculous claims come on the heels of National Guard troops from Texas standing ready to invade Chicago, and ICE agents terrorizing migrants and other citizens on the streets of Chicago in an effort to reduce violent crime, which is down significantly from the pre-pandemic levels across the United States.

You can see more reactions below.

black women Donald Trump MAGA POLITICS
