Subscribe
Pop Culture

Nas Reacts To Fans Still Holding On To His Old Beef With JAY-Z

If you haven't been keeping up with the latest investment endeavors of the two legendary rappers, both of them are seemingly trying to get into the casino business. 

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nas Reacts To Fans Still Holding Onto His Old Beef With JAY-Z
Patrick McMullan / JAY-Z / Nas

Nas and JAY-Z are the best of friends now, but some fans can’t seem to let the feud between the two rappers go.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest investment endeavors of the two legendary rappers, both of them are seemingly trying to get into the casino business. 

JAY-Z’s latest attempt to get a casino built in Times Square crashed and burned after the $5.4 billion proposal he backed was rejected by 

The same can’t be said for Nas, who backed a proposal for the $5.5 billion expansion of Resorts World Casino in Queens, which a community advisory committee approved unanimously. 

Of course, people used the moment to reignite the feud between the two Hip-Hop icons, and in an interview with Rolling Stone, Nas touched on his fans using his win to clown JAY-Z.

“It is just a thing that some people are going to talk about,” Nas said. “No one has any control over things like that. I still study Rakim and Big Daddy Kane. Some rap fans just like to go off on those things from time to time. That’s it.”

A Brief Rundown of The Nas/JAY-Z Beef

For those who don’t know, before Nas and JAY-Z became buddies, they were rivals, with a beef that stems back to 1996 when the Queens rapper took a shot at HOV on his “Stillmatic Freestyle,” leading to Jigga clapping back with “Takeover and Nas responding with “Ether.”

The rappers would squash their beef in 2005 and go on to collaborate on several records, most recently on DJ Khaled’s 2021 track, “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Even though the two rap gods have moved on from the drama, Nas fans have been using the moment to take shots at Jigga.

You can see the reactions below.

Related Tags

jay-z Nas
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Trump Confirms Diddy Asked Him For a Pardon: “I Call Him Puff Daddy”

Cassius Life
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Offset Finally Shuts Down Rumors He Slept With Saweetie, Says His Slippery Split From Quavo Was 'Deeper Than That'

Bossip
Love Is Blind

Breaking Down The Messiness Between 'Love Is Blind' Couple Kalybriah & Edmond

Bossip
Support + Feed 2023 Fall Fundraiser

d4vd's Manager Breaks Silence Over Celeste Rivas’ Death

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
15 Items
News

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Cardi B
News

Cardi B Attacks Trump’s “Dictatorship Vibe”

Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference
6 Items
Current Events

What We Learned From Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Talk With Ezra Klein

NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
10 Items
News

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals
News

Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

TOPSHOT-US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING
8 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Claims There Are Two “N Words” That You Can’t Use During Rambling “Address” To Military Leaders

WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller
10 Items
GALLERY

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues
News

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close