Kanye West Unveils Hype Williams-Directed Yeezus Film Trailer [VIDEO]

Kanye West in concert is an event we recommend everyone to see at least once in their lives. Fret not if you’ve never witnessed the superstar on stage, because he’s bring that experience to a silver screen near you in the upcoming Yeezus film.

Moments ago, West debuted a brief trailer for the Hype Williams-directed film on his website. The clip dons masterfully shot scenes that show a masked Yeezy parading the stage during the Yeezus tour. If anything, it places an artful scope on theatrics like the faux-Jesus who speaks during a portion of the show.

We assume that the Yeezus film has nothing to do with the film treatment he’s working on with American Psycho director, Bret Easton. Peep the aforementioned trailer on the following page. Head to Kanye West’s website if you’d prefer a full screen.

Photo: Kanye West

