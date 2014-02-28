Kendrick Lamar & ScHoolboy Q Cover Billboard Magazine

This has been a great week for ScHoolboy Q, who delivered a soon-to-be number one album in his debut, Oxymoron, performed at a pop-up show in his native Los Angeles, and now shares a Billboard Magazine cover with TDE label mate and friend Kendrick Lamar.

While K. Dot dominated 2013 after releasing his critically acclaimed LP, good kid, m.A.A.d city, it looks like ScHoolboy could go on a similar trajectory with his gangster rap opus. Understanding that those are lofty claims, the mag examines “The Tale of Top Dawg,” the recently renowned West Coast labels that’s incubated the aforementioned talents, as well as Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and most recently, southern MC Isaiah Rashad and songstress SZA.

TDE are slated to deliver six full-length albums this year. With two already in the can (Rashad’s Cilvia Demo EP preceded Oxymoron), fans are anxiously waiting to see what the collective has in store.

Seen ScHoolboy Q and Kendrick Lamar on the Billboard cover on the following page.

