PR Firm Drops Drake After Rolling Stone Incident

Drake has since apologized for reacting harshly towards Rolling Stone for switching out his expected cover in favor of late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman and publishing comments he assumed were off the record. But the public relations firm who helped him get the magazine feature has apparently chosen to part ways with the Canadian rapper regardless.

Drake had been working with ID for the past year to handle publicity for third album “Nothing Was The Same,” as well as his current Would You Like A Tour? which wraps March 26 with three dates at London’s O2 Arena. According to a source, ID initiated the split soon after the Rolling Stone debacle. The Rolling Stone feature, which ID helped arrange, prompted a series of tweets that have since been deleted in which Drake clarified his comments regarding Kanye West’s “Yeezus,” saying that they were shared off-the-record, and that he was “disgusted” that the magazine ran with the Hoffman cover instead of his. “I’m disgusted with that. RIP to Phillip Seymour Hoffman. All respect due. But the press is evil.” In the only tweet that’s still active, Drake added, “I’m done doing interviews for magazines. I just want to give my music to the people. That’s the only way my message gets across accurately.”

Rolling Stone went on record to state that they had previously told the OVO that his article wouldn’t be a cover article, prompting Drake to release a statement of his own which read, “My frustration stemmed from the way it was executed. The circumstances at hand are completely justifiable (on the magazines behalf), but I was not able to salvage my story or my photos and that was devastating. I once again apologize to everybody who took my cover comments the wrong way.”

ID also made a statement to Billboard, “Drake is an incredibly talented artist and we’re proud of our results for ‘Nothing Was The Same’ and Would You Like A Tour? We wish him the best.”

