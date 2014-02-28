Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, & More Speak On ScHoolboy Q’s Oxymoron [VIDEO]

ScHoolboy Q’s debut album, Oxymoron, is in stores now, and his TDE family couldn’t be more happy for him. Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, and SZA spoke about their partner in rhyme’s most recent opus in the latest episode of Google Play’s Life & Rhymes series.

ScHoolboy provides testimony on various topics he candidly details on the album: fatherhood, a prior pill addiction, and his affiliation with the streets. However, it’s the heartfelt words from his label mates and friends that strike a chord.

Kendrick says his favorite thing about ScHoolboy’s album is “that he did it his way.” He continued, “We all come from LA. We all have that [gangster] lifestyle experience.” That said, TDE’s second major label release captures the essence of inner city Los Angeles in an unique way.

Purchase ScHoolboy Q’s Oxymoron via iTunes. See Google Play’s artist spotlight below.

—

Photo: YouTube