Jay-Z Accused of Racism

In the midst of promoting his Blueprint III tour with Trey Songz and Young Jeezy, Jay-Z is seeing his name brought up in headlines overseas now that he’s facing allegations of racism.

British newspaper The Daily Star is reporting that would-be attendees to an after party he held for the Brit Awards were denied entry based on the color of their skin.

Several people reported to the Star that they could not get in because they were white.

Held at London’s Club Merah, club-goers were outraged about not being let in, with one unnamed attendee telling the paper,

“The security guards were happy to let in all party-goers apart from the white people.”

The paper also reports that several of Britain’s Black celebs left during the melee including Oritsé Williams of British boy band JLS and dancing show judge Alesha Dixon.

Obviously upset by the turn of events, Dixon tells The Star,

“My friends have been getting knocked about and no-one seems to care. I need to get out of here. I’d rather be at my local kebab shop Elsie’s right now than back inside with all that aggro.“

Jay-Z has yet to release a statement on the allegations but security at the venue are believed to be part of the club’s personal staff and not associated with the mogul.