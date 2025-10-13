Subscribe
News

Chance The Rapper Condemns ICE At Chicago Show

Chance The Rapper Condems ICE At Chicago Show

Chance The Rapper used his recent show in Chicago to condemn the actions of ICE agents in the city within the past few weeks. 

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 02, 2025
Source: BG048/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

As agents from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement patrol the streets of Chicago carrying out raids in immigrant communities, numerous people have vocalized their opposition to the agency’s policies. Included among them is Chance The Rapper, who made a strong statement at his show in his hometown last Friday at Northerly Island (October 10).

During the performance on his And We Back Tour, the screen behind him onstage read “F**k ICE” in bold letters as he ended  the song “Drapetomania”. The rapper also sported a custom-made chain with the same message. The crowd roared with approval as the message was displayed. That song was part of a set that ran over 90 minutes, featuring songs from his latest album, Star Line.

“This is a crucial time and you live in one of the most important cities in the world, believe it,” Chance said to the crowd, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.  “Not just ‘cause of today, but historically,” he added. “I hope you know your history. I hope you take the time to look up what happens throughout history in Chicago any time [people] try and bully us. The power is in the hands of the people, the fight towards liberation continues and I’m so proud of y’all. I’m so proud to call myself a Chicagoan.”

The behavior of ICE agents as they’ve worked to carry out deportations in Chicago at the behest of President Donald Trump has been heavily scrutinized, particularly incidents of their raiding an apartment building in the Logan Square neighborhood at night and the tear gassing near a public school. Trump has also called up National Guard troops to the city. Another recent incident involved a City Council member being roughly arrested after she tried to see immigrants who were being detained.

Chance the Rapper was criticized by a few online for his message, with some pointing to his support of former President Barack Obama who also oversaw deportations. But the majority applauded his stance and expressed their support online. The show itself was a jam-packed affair, with his brother Taylor Bennett, Do or Die, Jamila Woods and Vic Mensa showing up to perform.

Related Tags

Chance The Rapper ICE

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Cardi B x Bia

Cardi B Calls BIA A 'P***y' For Conveniently Copping Preggo Pleas, Claims BIA Sabotaged Offset Marriage During Pregnancy With Blossom

Bossip
Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

'Zen Wen Is In The Pen!' Potomac Pettiness Peaks As RHOP Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo's Fraud Arrest

Bossip

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of NY Comic Con 2025

Cassius Life

Watch Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Confront Stephen A. Smith Over Marriage Advice

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

US-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-CARNEY
12 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Claims That Black Women Wearing MAGA Hats Are Begging For Military To Invade Chicago

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
News

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals
News

Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

20 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three
News

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During “God Bless America” At Yankees Game

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
News

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
News

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close